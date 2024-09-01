Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,531,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,146,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,369,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

