Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,283 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

