BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

