Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Cabot worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cabot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 862,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $106.92. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

In other Cabot news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,322 shares of company stock worth $4,707,405. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

