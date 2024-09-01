California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,050,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 69,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,743. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

