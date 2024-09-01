Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $209.54 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $210.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.42 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

