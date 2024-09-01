Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after acquiring an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,354,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,251,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VGK stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

