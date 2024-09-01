Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 13,537 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.53 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

