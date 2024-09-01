Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.79% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,445,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,871,000 after purchasing an additional 267,476 shares in the last quarter.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OALC opened at $28.72 on Friday. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.93.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

