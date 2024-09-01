Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

