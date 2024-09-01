Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

