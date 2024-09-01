Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

