Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,469,000.

FDIS stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

