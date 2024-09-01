Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,943,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

