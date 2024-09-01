Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

EVRG stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

