Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

