Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

