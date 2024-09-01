Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 346,346 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,499,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 478.7% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:SMOT opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $362.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

