Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $449.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $427.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $450.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

