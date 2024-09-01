Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

GBIL opened at $100.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.