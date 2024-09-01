Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,815 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

