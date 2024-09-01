Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $953.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

