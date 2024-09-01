Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

