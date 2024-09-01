Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,123 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FICS opened at $36.75 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3357 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.