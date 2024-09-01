Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,661 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:TM opened at $189.80 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

