Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,961 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

