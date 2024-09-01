Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.14% of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PJP stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.88. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $302.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.