Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $125,689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,301 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $49.72 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

