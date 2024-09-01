Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Intact Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,190 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises about 3.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $98,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

