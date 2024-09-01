Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

CM stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

