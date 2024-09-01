Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks Sells 21,700 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$111.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2741935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

