Canal Capital Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.