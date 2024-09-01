Canal Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.