Canal Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DVN opened at $44.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

