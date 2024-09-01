Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock worth $26,281,657 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

