Canal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Xylem by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 847,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,942,000 after purchasing an additional 134,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 78,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $137.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

