Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

