CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

