Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 168.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $269,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,728,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

