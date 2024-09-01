CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading Up 1%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.22 and last traded at $111.99. 517,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,818,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.15 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,725,558 shares of company stock worth $163,000,919 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,926,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

