Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Down 2.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 1,750,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,992,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $2,946,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after buying an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

