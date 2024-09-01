CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

CF stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

View Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.