Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.7%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.70 and last traded at $146.43. 1,055,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,712,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 46,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

