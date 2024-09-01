Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $55.70. Approximately 1,924,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,008,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.