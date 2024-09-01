Cleveland-Cliffs Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 48,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 32,490 call options.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

