Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.05

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.05 and last traded at $158.99, with a volume of 136888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 382.58% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

