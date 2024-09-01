CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $215.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

