CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Axim Planning & Wealth acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 98,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 14,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

