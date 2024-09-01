Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $106.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

