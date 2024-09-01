Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1,496.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 711,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 667,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

